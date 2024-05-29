Charges Against World’s Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Dropped After Arrest Outside PGA Championship
May 29, 2024 1:26PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler.
Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday.
Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors.
Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.