Charges Dropped Against Coshocton Man Charged in Canton Baby Kidnapping

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A session of the Stark County Grand Jury determines there’s not enough evidence to charge a Coshocton man.

He was initially believed to have played a role in the kidnapping of a Canton infant back in March.

The complicity charge against 20-year-old Brandon Savage has been dropped and he was to be released from the Stark County jail.

34-year-old Sapphire McDougleh of Canton and more recently from Coshocton was indicted this week on abduction charges.

She is in court on Friday.

She’s accused of taking the three-week-old baby from her mother at an apartment on Alan Page Drive NE while posing as a Children Protective Services employee.

The baby was recovered safely, when McDougleh and Savage were pulled over in Coshocton.

A suspect vehicle was identified thanks to Canton’s license pate cameras.