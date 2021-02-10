      Weather Alert

Charges in King Pleasant Killing Dropped

Jim Michaels
Feb 10, 2021 @ 3:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 12-year-old Canton boy accused of shooting to death his 6-year-old next door neighbor no longer faces a reckless homicide charge.

The Repository says the young man who was 11 at the time of the incident can be released from custody.

Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist in his ruling says he cannot be restored to competency, having been found mentally unfit to stand trial in the case.

Canton police say he shot King Pleasant to death outside the families’ homes on 19th Street NW back in September.

No further details on the incident have been released.

