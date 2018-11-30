Charges: Woman Lunged For Hatchet During Arrest

(WHBC) – A woman’s accused of trying to grab a hatchet from her car while being confronted by police for allegedly shoplifting.

According to Stark County court records, Elizabeth A. Richards, 39, of Medina, put $731 of merchandise into a cart at the Giant Eagle at The Strip on Thursday and pushed it out the door, making no attempt to pay.

She also allegedly pushed a loss prevention employee out of the way.

Police say, when they went to arrest Richards, she lunged for a small hatchet containing knife blades that she had concealed in the driver’s side door and “ready at hand.”

Officers were able to grab Richards before she reached the weapon.

Richards was placed under arrest and taken to the Stark County Jail.

Police say they found drugs in her vehicle when it was searched.

She’s facing charges of robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and other drug charges.