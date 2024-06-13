Charter School System Purchases Former St Mary Property

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A charter school system that already operates on the property has purchased the former St Mary’s Catholic Church and School buildings on Market Avenue S in Canton.

Akron-based Summit Academy paid $525,000 for the property, according to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Summit has operated its Canton Elementary School on the property for over 20 years.

St Mary’s ended its 123 years of worship at that site in a Novemner closing.