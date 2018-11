Fitchburg State University basketball player Kewan Platt took a dirty shot at Nate Tenaglia, who plays for Nichols College, during a game. In the video, Platt can be seen taking out Tenaglia with a shot to the head area. Platt has been suspended indefinitely and he barred from the Fitchburg State campus. He has issued an apology on his Instagram. Do you think this is punishment enough?

Video courtesy of Mass Live.