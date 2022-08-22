News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark

By Jim Michaels
August 22, 2022 6:46AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week.

Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday.

This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township will close for 12 days starting today for a pipe replacement project.

And the Wheeling and Lake Erie railroad tracks on Henry Avenue in Canton between 19th and 20th Streets SW will be closed all week, until Saturday.

