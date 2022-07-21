Checkout The Rosters for This Saturday’s All-Star game

This time honored High School Football All-Star Game is back and of course 1480 WHBC will be there! ISAAC BRUCE and DONNIE SHELL will be on the sidelines July 23 when the first Pro Football Hall of Fame East-West All-Star Football Game kicks off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 7 p.m. Bruce will join Mark Geis, head coach of Green High School, and his three assistants in directing the West squad. Shell will join Brian Gamble, head coach of Sandy Valley High School, and his three assistants with the East squad. The roster for East and West are made up of freshly graduated Stark County players. Take a look at the Rosters below and tune in for all the game action, great interviews and FOOTBALL!

West Roster

Number First Name Last Name High School Height Weight Position

15 Darrius McElroy Massillon 6’1 220 QB

16 Tam Church Canton South HS 5’9 200 RB/LB

17 Ty Perrin Lake HS 5’9 175 WR/DB

18 Jeremiah Strong Tuslaw HS 5’8 175 WR/DB

19 T’Kye Wells Central Catholic 5’10 175 WR/DB

25 Riley Campbell Massillon 6’3 210 TE/DE

26 Luke Kerscher Lake HS 5’10 175 WR/DB

27 Logan Brady Lake HS 5’10 190 RB/LB

28 Mason Champagne Lake HS 5’9 180 WR/DB

29 Quinn Simmer Green HS 5’9 165 WR/DB

35 Kam Gill Perry HS 5’11 190 WR/DB

36 Jack Schaal Green HS 6’2 180 WR/LB

38 Trevor Van Horn Green HS 6’3 200 QB

39 Anderson Neidert Lake HS 5’10 215 OL/DL

45 Samuel Thompson Perry HS 5’8 165 RB/DB

48 Trey Martin Green HS 6’1 180 WR/DB

55 Luke Budziak Green HS 6′ 180 WR/LB

56 Collin Sanchez Green HS 6′ 210 OL/DL

57 Jaiden Woods Massillon 6′ 260 OL/DL

58 CJ Dawson Green HS 6’3 300 OL/DL

59 Cody Logan Northwest HS 6’1 245 OL/DL

75 Vincent Hildebrand Perry HS 6″ 265 OL/DL

77 Justin Mattox Perry HS 6’4 240 OL/DL

78 Te’Jamere Nash Massillon 6’3 305 OL/DL

85 Nate Watkins Massillon 6’1 210 WR/DB

86 Jacob Reed Green HS 6’3 210 TE/DE

87 Russell Twining Tuslaw HS 6’2 215 TE/DE

88 Hunter Campbell Fairless HS 6’2 185 WR/DB

89 Kurtis Miller Massillon 5’8 155 WR/DB

East Roster

10 Lukas Tortola Marlington HS 5’10 150 RB/LB

11 Caleb Ruffin McKinley HS 5’11 175 WR/DB

12 Zack Seaman Louisville HS 5’9 171 WR/DB

13 Isaiah Knox GlenOak HS 6’2 160 QB/DB

14 AJ Lingenhoel Louisville HS 6’7 240 TE/DL

20 Mar Qwayil Greer Alliance HS 5’10 180 RB/LB

21 Khimani McNeill GlenOak HS 5’10 155 WR/DB

22 Chase Vacco East Canton HS 6’3 185 RB/LB

23 Gage Ford Alliance HS 5’8 160 WR/DB

24 Alaa Saad McKinley HS 6′ 185 P

30 Creed Patterson McKinley HS 5’11 189 RB/LB

31 Kris Williams McKinley HS 5’10 180 RB/DB

40 Deacon Heather Hoover HS 6’1 220 OL/DL

41 Robby Smart Hoover HS 5’10 150 K

44 Grayden Clark East Canton HS 6’1 185 OL/DL

50 Hunter Berlin Alliance HS 5’11 250 OL/DL

51 Ashton Lee Sandy Valley HS 5’10 225 OL/DL

52 Timothy Roach Hoover HS 5’11 196 OL/LB

54 Thomas Butt Alliance HS 6′ 215 OL/DL

70 Brandon Young Sandy Valley HS 6’2 235 OL/DL

72 Stefan Monahan McKinley HS 6’8 315 OL/DL

81 Anthony Gross Hoover HS 5’10 170 WR/DB

84 Michael Shimek Hoover HS 6’2 225 TE/DE