CANTON and WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A number of sobriety checkpoints on Friday night.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the OVI Task Force will set up at 7:00 on Whipple Avenue NW, a few blocks north of West Tusc.

Then they’ll move down the street to the area of Central Catholic High School on West Tusc starting at 9:30.

In Wayne County, the state patrol has a checkpoint on Route 585 from 8 to 11.