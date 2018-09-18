Chen Says Goodbye to The Talk

- It’s been confirmed that Julie Chen is resigning as co-host of “The Talk”
We previously reported that Julie Chen made her position in regards to her husband and former CBS honcho Les Moonves clear when she signed off of “Big Brother” as “Julie Chen Moonves.” But what of “The Talk?” As her extended absence has continued into its second week, “Page Six” has confirmed that she’s resigning from her co-host role on the show.
While it’s still unclear whether it’s her decision to step down, she’ll reportedly shed more light on the situation in a videotaped message to “The Talk” viewers that will air on today’s episode.
According to a source, Chen’s priority is to “clear her husband’s name” following the sexual assault allegations against him. She will continue to her role as host of the CBS reality show “Big Brother.”
Source: CNN