Chen Says Goodbye to The Talk

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, left, and his wife Julie Chen arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Chen was absent from her talk CBS show, “The Talk” a day after a new round of sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves brought the departure of the CBS chief executive. In what was supposed to be a celebratory season premiere Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, the show's four other panelists walked out somberly without Chen, who acts as host and moderator. Sharon Osbourne choked back tears as she announced Chen would be taking time off to be with her family, and expressed support for her co-star and friend. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

It’s been confirmed that Julie Chen is resigning as co-host of “The Talk”

She will address her exit in a video message that airs today on the show

She will continue to host “Big Brother”

We previously reported that Julie Chen made her position in regards to her husband and former CBS honcho Les Moonves clear when she signed off of “Big Brother” as “Julie Chen Moonves.” But what of “The Talk?” As her extended absence has continued into its second week, “Page Six” has confirmed that she’s resigning from her co-host role on the show.

While it’s still unclear whether it’s her decision to step down, she’ll reportedly shed more light on the situation in a videotaped message to “The Talk” viewers that will air on today’s episode.

According to a source, Chen’s priority is to “clear her husband’s name” following the sexual assault allegations against him. She will continue to her role as host of the CBS reality show “Big Brother.”

Source: CNN