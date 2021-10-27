Chief Angelo: Tragedy Involving Toddler Was Preventable
Courtesy JordanMillerNews
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)- Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo says the grief for 22-month-old shooting victim Brandon Owens is deep, but it all could have been avoided.
He reminds residents that guns must be kept away from children in the house, using gun locks, which are free at the police station.
Or you should otherwise lock the weapons up.
No one faces any charges in Brandon’s death, but there is a legal process underway.
Chief Angelo says evidence has been collected and it’s being processed.
And an autopsy of the child’s body will be done in Cleveland, in connection with the coroner’s investigation.
Angelo says when all that is completed, the information will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office.