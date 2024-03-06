Chief: CFD Adding Vehicles, Remodeling Station 8

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Capital upgrades for the Canton Fire Department.

The city is getting two new ambulances and two new fire trucks this year.

Then anticipate delivery of a new ladder truck early next year.

Fire Chief Achbar Bennett says the vehicles take a beating, especially with Canton having some of the highest per-capita call numbers in the country.

He says the Mahoning Road NE station is in the top five per-capita in the U.S.

At the same time, fire station 8 on Dueber Avenue SW is being renovated.

Chief Bennett hopes every fire station in the city will eventually be remodeled or rebuilt.