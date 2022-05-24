Chief Spells Out Teen Violence Uptick, Council Responds With Curfew Change
Canton Police Chief John Gabbard presents juvenile crime stats to city council and the administration. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council responded after a presentation and discussion on safety by new Canton Police Chief John Gabbard Monday night.
Council passed an ordinance changing the city’s curfew law for young people, setting it at 11 p.m. each night.
It’s now 12:30 a.m. on weekends.
The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.
Chief Gabbard told city leaders the current law will be more strictly enforced starting this weekend.
Anyone under 18 will be taken to the police station with their parents potentially facing a misdemeanor charge.
Chief Gabbard showed stats to city leaders, indicating juvenile arrests are up 177-percent so far compared to last year.