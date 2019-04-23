Chief Warns About Fire Pits After House Fire

(WHBC) – A garage was destroyed and a house severely damaged in a fire in North Canton.

Fire Chief John Bacon describes what it looked like when they arrived on scene at 254 Sheraton Drive NW at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday.

“The garage was on fire, shooting through the roof and into the sky, and it had spread to the house.”

He says all the occupants of the house got out safely.

The chief says it took 17 firefighters to get the blaze under control and one firefighter suffered a minor injury when he got pinned against a wall by falling debris.

He says the garage is a total loss and the attic to the house has extensive fire damage.

The total damage estimate is set at $150,000.

The chief says embers from an unattended fire pit caught a shed on fire, and the fire spread to a garage and then to the house.

We asked him what people can learn from this.

“Don’t have a fire pit too close to a structure, of any kind, it should be at least 25 to 30 feet away.”

The homeowners said there were only coals left in the fire pit when they went to bed.