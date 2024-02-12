Chiefs Win Super Bowl 58 In Overtime

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the second straight year and for the third time in the last five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs.

K.C defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl 58 Sunday 25-22 in overtime on a 3 yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP by going 34-46–333yrds-2td-1int. He also rushed for 66 yards in the win.

The Chiefs become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 20 years, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the last team to achieve that feat.

Next season the Chiefs will try and become the first team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Game Notes:

Taylor Swift made it back from her concert tour in Japan to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce catch 9 passes for 93 yards and win his third Super Bowl.

Some of the other celebrities/athletes who were in Las Vegas and seen at Super Bowl 58 included: LeBron James, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

The odds to win Super 59 have been posted already in Las Vegas and the 49ers are listed as opening favorites at (+550). The Chiefs are next at (+750), while the Browns odds of winning Super Bowl 59 opened at (+4,000).