Child Critically Injured Crossing Akron Street

An investigation continues after a 7-year old boy was struck by an SUV while he was crossing the street at Dahlgren Drive and Rosemary Boulevard Thursday night. Akron Police say the vehicle was heading west on Rosemary when the driver struck the child. The boy was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with police. They are using the Accident Reconstruction Unit to figure out what happened. The Police Chaplain responded to the scene as well.