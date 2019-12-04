Children’s Hospital Targets Three Big Health Issues for Next Three Years
(Courtesy Akron Children's Hospital)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re addressing some big health issues over the next three years:
Akron Children’s Hospital saying it will come up with programs to address pediatric mental health, asthma and infant mortality over that time period.
The priorities were determined in the latest Community Health Needs Assessment of the hospital’s ten-county service area.
Some of the counties have infant mortality numbers higher than the Ohio average, which is already higher than the national number.