      Weather Alert

Children’s Hospitals and Governor to Schools: Please Mandate Masks

Jim Michaels
Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:55am
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s children’s hospitals including Akron Children’s are appealing directly to the state’s school superintendents.

They’re asking those not employing mask mandates to please reconsider.

The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association says they are being overwhelmed with COVID and other respiratory diseases…

Governor Mike DeWine told the same press conference Tuesday he would mandate mask-wearing in the schools, were it not for legislation passed by the General Assembly.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
Accused Akron Killer Arrested in Plain
Bicyclist Run Down, Killed in Akron
SEPT 11, 20 YEARS LATER: '9-11 Memorial Climb' Returns to McKinley Monument Saturday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On