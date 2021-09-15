Children’s Hospitals and Governor to Schools: Please Mandate Masks
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at coronavirus briefing (Courtesy Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s children’s hospitals including Akron Children’s are appealing directly to the state’s school superintendents.
They’re asking those not employing mask mandates to please reconsider.
The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association says they are being overwhelmed with COVID and other respiratory diseases…
Governor Mike DeWine told the same press conference Tuesday he would mandate mask-wearing in the schools, were it not for legislation passed by the General Assembly.