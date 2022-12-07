News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

China Eases Anti-COVID Measures Following Protests

By News Desk
December 7, 2022 12:30PM EST
BEIJING (AP) – China has rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places.

That is a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

The move adds to earlier easing that fueled hopes Beijing was scrapping its “zero COVID” strategy.

Experts warn that restrictions can’t be lifted completely until at least mid-2023 because millions of elderly people still must be vaccinated and the health care system strengthened.

China is the last major country still trying to stamp out transmission of the virus while many nations switch to trying to live with it.

