News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

China’s Mars Rover Finds Signs Of Recent Water In Sand Dunes

By News Desk
April 28, 2023 4:43PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new study suggests water on Mars may be more widespread and recent than previously thought.

Scientists reported the finding from China’s Mars rover in Science Advances on Friday.

The rover spotted cracks and crusts in the Martian salt-rich dunes.

Small pockets of water from thawing frost or snow, mixed with salt, likely resulted in the cracked surface.

The six-wheeled rover was launched in 2020 and arrived at Mars in 2021.

It spent a year roaming the Martian surface before going into hibernation.

It’s yet to wake up, after almost a year.

Researchers say the rover’s solar panels are likely covered with dust, choking off its power source.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Restaurants, Other Businesses Joining Meijer at North Canton Location
3

Hall of Fame Village Announces Parking Plan for Large Ticketed Events
4

Canton Township Woman Faces Charge, Accused of Pulling Weapon on Playground
5

Two Roundabouts Coming to Canton on West Tusc