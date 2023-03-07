News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Chinese Minister Warns Of Conflict Unless US Changes Course

By News Desk
March 7, 2023 12:37PM EST
BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has warned that Beijing and Washington are headed for “conflict and confrontation” if the U.S. doesn’t change course.

Qin Gang struck a combative tone Tuesday at a moment when relations between the rivals are at a historic low.

Qin’s harsh language appeared to defy predictions that China might abandon its aggressive “wolf warrior” diplomacy in favor of a more moderate rhetoric as the two countries face off over trade and technology, Taiwan, human rights and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Qin told journalists that Washington’s China policy has “entirely deviated from the rational and sound track.”

He spoke on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp legislature.

