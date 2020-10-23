Christie Talks to Ohioans About Virus
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses Ohioans on his battle with coronavirus. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined Governor Mike DeWine on his bi-weekly coronavirus media briefing on Thursday, having fought a serious battle against the virus.
He says he was “beaten up from the inside out” from the virus.
He blames himself for taking off his mask at the White House.
Christie urged the typical precautions, saying “there’s no place to hide”.
He says he still feels fatigue and other symptoms from the virus.