Christmas Tree Growers Advice: Choose That Live Tree Now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio’s Christmas tree growers recommend purchasing and at least tagging your holiday tree by Thanksgiving due to supply concerns.

Grower Ted Schrader says there’s a lot of lead time involved in trying to determine Christmas tree demand.

It takes ten years to grow the ideal tree.

Schrader says demand varies every season, but they’re getting better at predicting it.