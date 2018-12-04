Christmas Tree Lights – Are You Doing It Wrong?

Have You Been Hanging Your Christmas Lights All Wrong?

According to designer Francesco Bilotto, it’s better to hang Christmas lights vertically, instead of wrapped around your tree in circles.

As Bilotto said in recent interview with Womenshealthmag.com, “This way every tip of your tree, from branch to branch, will twinkle with deligh. It also will prevent lights from getting stuck in the middle of your tree, covered by other branches.

How do you do it? Bilotto recommends starting at the top with the end of your strand that doesn’t have a plug, then let your lights hang to the bottom of your tree. Pull your lights to the right three or four inches, then proceed to work your way up the tree. Repeat this process until your entire tree is covered.

To make sure the center sparkles too, hang your shiniest ornaments deeper inside the tree and the light will reflect off of them.

Link: https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a25358391/