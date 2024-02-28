Chrysler Recalling More Than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees Due To Steering Wheel Issue

FILE - This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off. The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(Associated Press) – Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler’s 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

The automaker said that the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.