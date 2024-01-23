News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cincinnati-Area Rep’s Bill Passes, Addresses Vaping Purchases by Minors

By Jim Michaels
January 23, 2024 7:05AM EST
Share
Cincinnati-Area Rep’s Bill Passes, Addresses Vaping Purchases by Minors
State Rep Sara Carruthers (Hamilton)( Courtesy Ohio General Assembly)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Republican state legislator says sales of vaping and tobacco products to those under 18 in the state is occurring at an “alarming rate”.

So Representative Sara Carruthers from Hamilton County near Cincinnati introduced House Bill 258, which passed the House last week.

The bill increases fines for retailers who get caught repeatedly selling those products to minors.

Those repeat offenders would also be subject to local nuisance laws.

Carruthers says most retailers are verifying the age of customers as required, but there are some bad actors out there.

The bill is now being debated in the Senate.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Legacy Stark County Company Gets New Name
3

Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From '22
4

Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday
5

Canton PD Investigation to be Featured on Discovery Program