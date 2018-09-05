CIRV Working To Stop Violence

Prosecutor John Ferrero, Pastor Walter Moss, James Knight were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to discuss CIRV. CIRV is the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence Program, which is operated out of the county prosecutor’s office.

Reverend Moss says that Gangs are a problem in cities across the country, and Canton is no exception. Gangs are especially dangerous when gun violence is used to settle disputes, gain respect, or commit crimes.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) is a recent strategy modeled primarily after the Boston Gun Project from the mid-1990s. Through partnerships between multiple local law enforcement agencies and respected leaders in the community, CIRV attempts to deliver a strong message to members of street gangs – the violence must stop!