City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon.

The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m.

The Canton Community Improvement Corporation purchased the property back in July in conjunction with Shorb neighborhood partner Canton For All People.

The old motel had been a source of crime, drug activity and other nuisance conditions until the city had it boarded up last year, pending the purchase.

The property and nearby parcels will be landbanked for future development.

Housing and retail are possibilities.