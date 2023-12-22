News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Council Moves Into Remodeled Meeting Room

By Jim Michaels
December 22, 2023 5:51AM EST
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14809 WHBC) – Canton City Council has moved into its remodeled meeting room in City Hall, following $250,000 in renovations.

There’s a new dais for council and administration members as well as new bench seating for the public.

You’ll notice the room is brightly lit.

Several big screens can be used to display documents and more.

Meeting area of Canton City Council chambers. (WHBC News)

Council had been meeting at the Civic Center while that work was being done.

