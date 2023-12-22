Canton Council Moves Into Remodeled Meeting Room

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14809 WHBC) – Canton City Council has moved into its remodeled meeting room in City Hall, following $250,000 in renovations.

There’s a new dais for council and administration members as well as new bench seating for the public.

You’ll notice the room is brightly lit.

Several big screens can be used to display documents and more.

Council had been meeting at the Civic Center while that work was being done.