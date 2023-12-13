City Council OKs 2024 Temporary Budget

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a temporary spending plan for the city of $328 million for the year 2024.

That includes a General Fund budget of $73 million, 65-percent of which goes to the safety forces.

It’s Mayor Tom Bernabei’s final budget plan.

Bernabei hands it over to Mayor-elect Bill Sherer in a little over two weeks.

He came into office in 2016 with a deficit and will leave with a reported $1 million-plus carryover.

The temporary budget is required by year’s end, but a permanent budget must be passed by March 31 of next year.