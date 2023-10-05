City, Foundations Approve Funding to Convert Tire Store Into En-Rich-Ment Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A unique and generous combination of organizations means all good things for the former Ziegler Tire building on Market Avenue N at 9th Street in Canton.

ArtsInStark owns the building which will be leased to the Canton Bluecoats.

They will then affiliate with En-Rich-Ment, remodeling the building as a new permanent home for the youth program.

City Council pitched in $68,000 in ARPA funding for the remodeling project.

But Stark County’s “big six” foundations are providing $900,000 toward the $1.5 million effort.

The new home of En-Rich-Ment will be on the southeast edge of the ArtsInStark campus.

No word on a completion date.