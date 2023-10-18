City ‘Headquarters’ Building Seeing Some Updates

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Hall is seeing some repair work.

In fact, city council starting on Monday night began meeting in the McKinley Room of the Canton Civic Center.

Council chambers are getting a makeover through late November or early December with a new dais, bench seating for the public and a better security system.

And as a part of an assessment of the entire building made last year, the city is moving forward with a pricey update of its HVAC system.

$4.27 million will be spent on phase one of the project.

It will take five years to complete.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says “comfort” is lacking in much of the downtown building.

The floor of the former executive garage will also be repaired.