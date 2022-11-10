News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

City Honors Canton Firefighters of Year 2022

By Jim Michaels
November 10, 2022 7:28AM EST
Share
City Honors Canton Firefighters of Year 2022
Courtesy Canton International Association of Firefighters Local 249

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Canton firefighters were honored at City Council this week for their heroic efforts.

They pulled three people from a burning home in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW back in August.

Unfortunately, a 32-year-old resident did later succumb to his injuries.

Prince Anderson, Jesse Butler and Scott Tinlin are the 2022 Canton Firefighters of the Year.

They were also honored at the recent Fire Prevention Breakfast.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
4

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
5

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing