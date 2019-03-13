City Implements New Alert System

(WHBC) – The City of Massillon has started using a system called Nixle to send out real-time public safety messages to anyone who signs up.

“We just sent out our first public message this morning about the Richville Drive project that’s going on,” said Kristin Sukosd in the engineering department.

She says all you have to do is text ‘Massillon’ to 888777 and you’ll start getting alerts on things like major road closures, severe weather and missing persons.

She says the city will still put that information on its website and Facebook page, but this will be an even quicker way to get important information out.

“The way technology is going now it’s a very convenient system.”

Residents who wish to further customize their alert settings can do so by setting up a user profile here.

The City of Canton also has an alert system which you can learn about here.