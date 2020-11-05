City OK’s Tourism Development District for Centennial Plaza
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While soon-to-open Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton is an attraction unto itself, it will now be able to produce revenue to maintain it and make for additional development nearby.
That’s because city council has OK’d a fourth Tourism Development District in the city.
Up to three separate new taxes can be charged for those attending events or purchasing items in the district.
The district also includes the adjacent city block containing the Renkert Building.
Plans include the possibility that a hotel could locate at that site.
If a hotel is built, a bed tax is also possible.