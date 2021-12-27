      Weather Alert

City Plans Permanent Restrooms for Centennial Plaza

Jim Michaels
Dec 27, 2021 @ 7:49am
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is moving ahead with plans for a permanent restroom facility at Centennial Plaza.

City council recently appropriated $57,000 from comprehensive plan monies for the design work on a structure at 4th Street NW and Court Avenue.

There will be ten stalls for each gender and a storage room.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the hope is to have the building done by Fall, but to open the restrooms sooner.

They would replace the portable facilities currently in use.

