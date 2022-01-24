City, Refuge of Hope Keep Warming Centers Open All Week
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2013 file photo, Oklahoma City police officer Charles McMackin, right, checks the identification of William Martz, left, and Jack Fontenot, center, at a homeless encampment in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a week of cold weather and snow, the city of Canton and Refuge of Hope are keeping their warming centers open.
The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE is open each night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night with cots and blankets.
This, while the Refuge of Hope on 2nd Street NE is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a quick warmup.
SARTA is also offering a free bus ride.
Here is the entire release from the city:
CANTON, Ohio – The City of Canton, in participation with Refuge of Hope will be offering warming centers for those in need beginning tonight, Monday, January 24 through Monday, January 31 at 8:00 am at the below listed locations and during the hours listed. SARTA will offer transportation and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets. COVID 19 precautions must be honored, such as masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. Canton Police and Fire will assist in manning the locations and checking on citizens who are outside in the cold weather. Citizens needing assistance may call 911. This is available to Canton residents.
The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, (formerly known as the South East Community Center), located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707 (330-489-3350). Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are required and available on site if needed. Cots and blankets will be available. Hours of
operation:
• Monday, January 24 at 6:00 pm through Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 am
• Tuesday, January 25 at 6:00 pm through Wednesday, January 26 at 8:00 am
• Wednesday, January 26 at 6:00 pm through Thursday, January 27 at 8:00 am
• Thursday, January 27 at 6:00 pm through Friday, January 28 at 8:00 am
• Friday, January 28 from 6:00 pm through Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 am
• Saturday, January 29 at 6:00 pm through Sunday, January 30 at 8:00 am
• Sunday, January 30 from 6:00 pm through Monday, January 31 at 8:00 am
Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second St NE, Canton, OH 44704 (330-453-1785). Guests must enter
through door #3. Masks are required and available on site if needed. Hot beverages and food will be
available. Hours of operation:
• Monday, January 24 – Friday January 28 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stays)
• Saturday, January 29 from 9:00 am to Noon (No overnight stay)
SARTA will provide transportation:
• Those who need transportation to a warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the
Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize
route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you
are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.
• Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit
Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.
If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.