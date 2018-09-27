City Schools Host Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Handy Mejia-Compton and Kat Potts-Brooks, with Canton City Schools, stopped into the Gary Rivers Show to discuss the annual event, that will be heldfrom 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 29th, at the McKinley High School Downtown Campus.

The day will begin with a parent academy from 2 to 3 p.m. in the auditorium followed by the celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Commons and gymnasium. Food will be served from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Commons.

This event is to celebrate and support our district’s growing Hispanic community. Our community partners will have informational booths and our interpreters will be on hand for guidance.

The district’s EL team will present information on our Vision and Mission, upcoming district events, English Language support, Restorative Practice, and Safety and Security.

The day will feature authentic Hispanic appetizers, raffle prizes, and a friendly soccer game in the gym.

Superintendent Adrian E. Allison said that diversity is the strength of the school district and our community.

For more information, contact Handy Mejia-Compton @ 330-316-0708 or at mejiacompton_h@ccsdistrict.org.