City to Canton Business Owners: Apply for COVID Grants by Wednesday Evening

Jim Michaels
Sep 28, 2020 @ 4:29pm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Businesses in the city of Canton impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of the $750,000 in Cares Act funding that the city is distributing.

Grants of up to $10,000 are being made available, but you must apply by Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

The city and the private Economic and Community Development Institute running the program.

This program combined with an earlier $335,000 program for low- to moderate-income business owners means the city will provide over a million dollars in CARES Act money to the business community.

