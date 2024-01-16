Civic Center Remains Open Tuesday Night for Shelter From Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is keeping its overnight warming center open at the Canton Civic Center on Tuesday night.

Those needing a place to get warm can go to the McKinley Room south door below the parking garage.

Hot food and beverages will be available.

The center at Market Avenue N and 11th Street will operate from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Here’s more from the city of Canton:

COVID 19 precautions must be honored, such as masks and social distancing.

The Canton Police and Fire Departments will assist in manning the locations and checking on citizens who are outside in the cold weather. Canton citizens needing assistance may call 911.

Those who need transportation to a warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize route #108 for transportation to the Canton Civic Center. Please let the bus driver know you are enroute to the warming center and there will be no fee.

Return transportation will be provided from the Canton Civic Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on

Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #108.

If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.