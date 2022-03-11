      Weather Alert

Judge Grants Classie Hawthorne Early Release from Prison

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2022 @ 5:18am
Steps to Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton woman has been released from prison, despite being sentenced less than a year ago for the shooting death of her husband.

Classie Hawthorne was granted judical release on Thursday, and must take part in a re-entry program.

Hawthorne shot her husband Cleveland in May of 2018 after the two had argued in a church parking lot.

She entered a guilty plea last year after one conviction on more serious charges was overturned, followed by a mistrial.

The man’s family spoke in court against her release.

