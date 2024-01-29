Cleanup, Inspections, Roadwork Continues at Scene of Deadly Tanker Truck Fire

MACEDONIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleanup and inspections continue on and near Route 8 in northern Summit County.

This, after a deadly accident Saturday morning involving a tanker truck.

A truck carrying 7500 gallons of diesel fuel went off the ramp bridge from Route 8 North to Northbound 271, ending up in the northbound lanes of Route 8 once again.

The fire torched the ramp bridge and some of the fuel and flames ended up in nearby Brandywine Creek.

The driver of the truck was dead at the scene.

We don’t have an identity.