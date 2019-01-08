Clemson Crushes Bama 44-16 To Win Title

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Clemson Tigers left no doubt as to who the best team was in college football for the 2018 season, as “The Paws” blew out defending national champions, Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game 44-16 behind 347 yards passing and 3 td strikes from true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Dabo Sweeney’s squad becomes the first team ever in the modern era to go 15-0 and win the title.

It’s the second title in three years for the Tigers, both wins coming against the Crimson Tide.

With the loss, Nick Saban’s squad finished the season at 14-1.

Below is the final rankings from the AP Poll for the 2018 season:

AP Top 25