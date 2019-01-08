Clemson Crushes Bama 44-16 To Win Title
By Kenny Roda
|
Jan 8, 2019 @ 12:01 PM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Clemson Tigers left no doubt as to who the best team was in college football for the 2018 season, as “The Paws” blew out defending national champions, Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game 44-16 behind 347 yards passing and 3 td strikes from true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Dabo Sweeney’s squad becomes the first team ever in the modern era to go 15-0 and win the title.

It’s the second title in three years for the Tigers, both wins coming against the Crimson Tide.

With the loss, Nick Saban’s squad finished the season at 14-1.

Below is the final rankings from the AP Poll for the 2018 season:

AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
ClemsonClemson(61)
15-0
1525
1
2
AlabamaAlabama
14-1
1462
1
3
Ohio StateOhio State
13-1
1364
2
4
OklahomaOklahoma
12-2
1356
5
Notre DameNotre Dame
12-1
1286
2
6
LSULSU
10-3
1119
5
7
FloridaFlorida
10-3
1103
3
GeorgiaGeorgia
11-3
1103
1
9
TexasTexas
10-4
1076
5
10
Washington StateWashington State
11-2
959
2
11
UCFUCF
12-1
898
4
12
KentuckyKentucky
10-3
820
4
13
WashingtonWashington
10-4
806
4
14
MichiganMichigan
10-3
745
6
15
SyracuseSyracuse
10-3
683
2
16
Texas A&MTexas A&M
9-4
552
5
17
Penn StatePenn State
9-4
492
4
18
Fresno StateFresno State
12-2
466
1
19
ArmyArmy
11-2
418
3
20
West VirginiaWest Virginia
8-4
296
5
21
NorthwesternNorthwestern
9-5
284
NR
22
Utah StateUtah State
11-2
188
NR
23
Boise StateBoise State
10-3
184
24
CincinnatiCincinnati
11-2
171
NR
25
IowaIowa
9-4
120
NR
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cavs Cut McCaw, Sign Payne HASKINS HEADING TO THE NFL Indians Acquire Catcher in Deal With Mets JT Visits the Ultimate 5 Star Car Wash Buckeyes To Get Top QB Transfer From Bulldogs Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019 Finalists Named