NBA Reveals Cleveland 2022 NBA All Star Game Logo
In 2022, for the third time in history, the city of Cleveland will host the NBA All Star Game.
The league and team officially released the logo for the 2022 game following Team LeBron’s 170-150 victory over Team Durany in the 2021 All Star Game.
Here is the team’s official press release:
Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, OH.
The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.
The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.
PRIMARY LOGO
SECONDARY LOGOS