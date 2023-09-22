Cleveland-Area Man Gets 12 to 16 1/2 Years in 2022 Canton Double Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The legal cases in a Canton double murder from last year are now wrapped up.

17-year-old Jayvion Burkes was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison on Thursday for the March 2022 shooting deaths of 19-year-olds Jeremiah Burton and William Harvey Jr.

18-year-old Lawrence Collins III is already serving his 18 to 22 and a half sentence in the case.

Both men are from the Cleveland area.

Burkes apologized in court.

The victims were shot dead in their apartment unit at Ellis Avenue and 35th Street NE in Canton.