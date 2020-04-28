      Breaking News
Cleveland-Area Man Takes Canton Police on an I-77 Pursuit

Jim Michaels
Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:20am
Dewitt Hammond Jr (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man from the Cleveland area took Canton police on a 23-mile pursuit early Sunday morning.

Police say they finally stopped Dewitt Hammond Jr on I-77 near the Route 39 exit in Tuscarawas County.

The jail record indicates city police had Hammond pulled over, but he took off when officers saw a gun in the vehicle.

He faces weapons charges.

He’s being arraigned Tuesday morning.

