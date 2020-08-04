Cleveland Broadcast Legend Dick Goddard Dies at 89
Photo Credit: ABC 5
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area media legend has passed away. It was announced this afternoon that well known Fox 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard died.
Goddard, a native of the city of Green in Summit County, was 89. While the work he was most known for was done in Cleveland, Goddard would return to high school alma mater to speak to and educate students often. His legendary weather broadcasting career with Fox 8 lasted 55 years, before he retired in 2016.
Goddard’s daughter confirmed reports that her father had tested positive for COVID-19 in June. In addition to his work on TV, Goddard was a well known animal rights activist and an avid Cleveland sports fan.