Cleveland Browns 2022-2023 Season on 1480 WHBC

1480 WHBC is your home for Cleveland Browns football. Check the schedule below. The pregame starts two hours before kickoff on most days. Join us each week for special Browns programing as well – The Browns Preview Show every Wednesday and the Kevin Stefanski Show every Thursday. We’ve got covered! Let’s Go Browns!

CLEVELAND BROWNS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./Prime Video

Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./ CBS

Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD/TBD

Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD