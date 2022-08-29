Cleveland Browns 2022-2023 Season on 1480 WHBC
1480 WHBC is your home for Cleveland Browns football. Check the schedule below. The pregame starts two hours before kickoff on most days. Join us each week for special Browns programing as well – The Browns Preview Show every Wednesday and the Kevin Stefanski Show every Thursday. We’ve got covered! Let’s Go Browns!
CLEVELAND BROWNS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 1: Sept. 11 – at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 2: Sept. 18 – New York Jets – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 3: Sept. 22 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./Prime Video
Week 4: Oct. 2 – at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 5: Oct. 9 – Los Angeles Chargers – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 6: Oct. 16 – New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 7: Oct. 23 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./ CBS
Week 8: Oct. 31 (Mon) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:15 p.m./ESPN
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Nov. 13 – at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 11: Nov. 20 – at Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 12: Nov. 27 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 13: Dec. 4 – at Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 14: Dec. 11 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 – Baltimore Ravens – TBD/TBD
Week 16: Dec. 24 (Sat) – New Orleans Saints – 1:00 p.m./CBS
Week 17: Jan. 1 – at Washington Commanders – 1:00 p.m./FOX
Week 18: Jan 7 or 8 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – TBD/TBD
Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change; Week 18 TBD