Cleveland Browns Add A Wide Reciever

For Immediate Release

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Jaelen Strong.

Strong, 6-2, 220 pounds, is officially in his third NFL season and was originally a third-round pick (70th overall) by the Houston Texans in 2015.

Strong has played in 20 career games with three starts, as well as one start in the postseason. He has caught 31 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns since entering the league.

After being waived by the Texans in 2017, the Arizona State product spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active roster and practice squad, but was waived on April 30, 2018. He did not spend any time with a team last season.

Strong is a native of Philadelphia, Pa.