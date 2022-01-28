      Weather Alert

Cleveland Clinic Has Record Year After Mercy Joins System

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2022 @ 4:53am
Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Cleveland Clinic, with a “state of the hospital” address by CEO Tom Mihaljevic.

He says the system had a 17-percent increase in clinic activity and a six-percent increase in income last year.

That translates into over 10 million patients visits across the health system.

Canton’s Mercy hospital became part of the system early in 2021.

Mihaljevic says they cared for more COVID patients than anyone else in the state, and they were some of the more complex cases.

Mihaljevic thanked healthcare workers for their dedication during the pandemic.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Woman Charged With Complicity in Burch Killing
Long time WHBC News and Sports Reporter has Died
SATURDAY UPDATE: City of Canton, Refuge of Hope Open Warming Centers for Weekend
Alliance Couple Arrested, Facing Charges in 2019 Death of Baby Daughter
Connect With Us Listen To Us On