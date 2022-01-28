Cleveland Clinic Has Record Year After Mercy Joins System
Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Cleveland Clinic, with a “state of the hospital” address by CEO Tom Mihaljevic.
He says the system had a 17-percent increase in clinic activity and a six-percent increase in income last year.
That translates into over 10 million patients visits across the health system.
Canton’s Mercy hospital became part of the system early in 2021.
Mihaljevic says they cared for more COVID patients than anyone else in the state, and they were some of the more complex cases.
Mihaljevic thanked healthcare workers for their dedication during the pandemic.